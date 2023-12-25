Green Hydrogen Policy: CM Yogi reviews draft, UP govt to release it soon

In view of the threats of global warming and climate change, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given instructions to implement the Green Hydrogen Policy to encourage clean and green energy production sources in the state, according to a press release issued by the Chief Minister's office. While reviewing the draft policy at a meeting, he said that before finalising the policy, stakeholders working in this sector should also be consulted, so that investors and users can get maximum benefits from it.

The Chief Minister said that green hydrogen, being a clean energy source, helps achieve the target of net zero and must be encouraged. Instructions were also given to encourage the firms working in the green hydrogen sector by giving them maximum incentives.

Companies setting up units should be provided benefits like availability of land, exemption from stamp duty and electricity duty, capital and interest subsidy, attractive incentives, etc. The Chief Minister also directed officials to study the related policies of various states before finalising the policy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)