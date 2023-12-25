Assam Rifles celebrates Christmas across Tamenglong, Jiribam and Noney districts in Manipur

Assam Rifles celebrated the Christmas festival on Monday across Tamenglong, Jiribam and Noney districts in Manipur. "Assam Rifles also participated in community service and celebrated Christmas with full enthusiasm across various locations of its area of responsibility, i.e., New Kaiphundai, Kaimai, Borobekra and Nungba in Tamenglong, Jiribam and Noney Districts of Manipur on December 25, 2023," the press release said.

The troops of the Assam Rifles distributed Christmas cakes to the local churches and thereafter the celebration witnessed exuberant and extensive participation from everybody. "Assistance provided by the Assam Rifles during the Christmas celebrations at Phaithol village in Jiribam is the first of its kind for which the locals have expressed immense gratitude towards this graceful act," the press release said.

Assam Rifles also celebrated Christmas with the locals of Teliamura and Bagbassa in Tripura to continue the prompt association with the locals of the area and continue the process of strengthening the Spirit of "Sentinels of the North East" during Christmas on December 25, 2023. Assam Rifles also extended prompt association by distributing gifts and offering prayers with the locals of Teliamura and Bagbassa in Tripura on Christmas during church proceedings. Earlier today, PM Modi extended his greetings to the people of the world and the Christian community on Christmas and recalled his meeting with Pope Francis in Vatican City in 2021, stating that it was a "very memorable moment."

"My greetings to the people of the world and to the Christian community on the occasion of Christmas. It is pleasant for me that on such a special and sacred day, all of you have come to my residence," he said. Christmas is an annual festival celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ, observed by billions of people worldwide on December 25 as a religious and cultural event. (ANI)

