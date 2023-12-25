Left Menu

MP: Six vehicles ram into each other, catch fire

Six vehicles including five cars and a truck caught fire after ramming into each other on the Agra-Mumbai national highway at Ganesh Ghat in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, said the police.

Meanwhile, fire tenders have reached the spot to douse the fire.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

