Telangana reports 10 fresh COVID-19 cases

Telangana on Monday reported 10 COVID-19 cases when 989 samples were tested in the state, said a COVID status bulletin released by the state government. The state also reported one COVID recovery, bringing the total number of COVID recoveries to date in the state to 8,40,392.

According to the bulletin, the total COVID-19 cases reported so far in the state stand at 8,44,558. The total number of cases under treatment or in isolation in the state is 55. There are no COVID deaths reported in the state today, said the bulletin.

The case fatality rate in the state stands at 0.49 per cent and recovery rate at 99.51 per cent. A total of 63 cases of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 have been detected in the country till Sunday, with Goa reporting the highest number of cases, Health Ministry sources said on Monday.

However, there has been no clustering of cases reported so far and all the cases of the JN.1 subvariant have mild symptoms, they added. Meanwhile, the total number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country stands at 4,054, with the highest number of cases coming from Kerala.

Former World Health Organisation (WHO) chief scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan has said that there is no need to panic as JN.1 is a variant of interest and not of concern.She urged people to be cautious by taking proper precautionary measures. The World Health Organization (WHO) recently classified JN.1 as a variant of interest, distinct from its parent lineage, BA.2.86. However, the global health body emphasised that the overall risk posed by JN.1 remains low based on current evidence. (ANI)

