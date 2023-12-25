Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh police crack down on reckless driving post viral video

"Recently, a video went viral in which a Thar was crossing the river Chandra in District Lahaul Spiti. The said vehicle has been challenged under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988," SP Mayank Chaudhry said.

ANI | Updated: 25-12-2023 23:05 IST | Created: 25-12-2023 23:05 IST
Himachal Pradesh police crack down on reckless driving post viral video
SUV crossing the river Chandra in District Lahaul Spiti. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh Police on Monday issued a challan to the owner of an SUV for allegedly driving the SUV in Chandra River, Lahaul and Spiti after a video of it went viral on social media.

"Crossing the river Chandra in District Lahaul Spiticrossing the river Chandra in District Lahaul Spiti. To ensure that no one commits such an offence in the future, the district police have deployed police personnel at the said place, SP Chaudhry added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EIB signs €145M loan to enhance radiation safety of Cernavoda power plant

EIB signs €145M loan to enhance radiation safety of Cernavoda power plant

 Global
2
We really support Uzzy: Cummins backs Khawaja on the dove logo for the Gaza crisis

We really support Uzzy: Cummins backs Khawaja on the dove logo for the Gaza ...

 Australia
3
UNHCR thanks India for taking care 142 Rohingyas intercepted in Andaman

UNHCR thanks India for taking care 142 Rohingyas intercepted in Andaman

 India
4
UNHCR calls on coastal authorities to save people in distress around Nicobar Islands

UNHCR calls on coastal authorities to save people in distress around Nicobar...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023