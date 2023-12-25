Himachal Pradesh police crack down on reckless driving post viral video
"Recently, a video went viral in which a Thar was crossing the river Chandra in District Lahaul Spiti. The said vehicle has been challenged under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988," SP Mayank Chaudhry said.
The Himachal Pradesh Police on Monday issued a challan to the owner of an SUV for allegedly driving the SUV in Chandra River, Lahaul and Spiti after a video of it went viral on social media.
To ensure that no one commits such an offence in the future, the district police have deployed police personnel at the said place, SP Chaudhry added. (ANI)
