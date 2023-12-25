Good Governance Day: Govt launches 3 new features on iGOT Mission Karmayogi platform

On the occasion of Good Governance Day, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh launched the Extended Version of Mission Karmayogi by introducing three new features on the iGOT Karmayogi platform that include My iGOT, Blended Programs and Curated Programs. The minister also launched a new blended learning programme named VIKAS (Variable & Immersive Karmayogi Advanced Support) at a function in New Delhi today.

He also launched 12 domain-specific capacity-building e-learning courses. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Jitendra Singh called for the optimum use of technology for the timely delivery of services to the common man. Civil Servants need to harness the potential of the Digital Revolution and embrace the latest IT innovations as a means to advance Digital Governance, he said, pointing out that the emphasis is on e-governance and paperless office, which has resulted in a seamless flow of decision making in the administration, The official release of the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions said.

Underlining the optimum use of technology, Dr Jitendra Singh said that Civil Servants need to harness the potential of the Digital Revolution and embrace the latest IT innovations as a means to advance Digital Governance. Dr Jitendra Singh said, Mission Karmayogi focuses on grooming civil servants of the future by making them more technology-enabled, innovative, progressive and transparent.

He said that the Prime Minister has been emphasising on 'Maximum Governance and Minimum Government'. "Technology is the key to Good Governance. Technology fosters transparency and hence accountability, which is the basic feature of good governance," he said.

My iGOT delivers targeted training courses on the home page of individual officer that directly address the unique capacity-building needs of the officer as identified in the Capacity-Building Plan for their Ministries/Departments thereby facilitating a highly personalized, focused and targeted capacity-building experience thereby ensuring a perfect fit between the individual and organizational learning needs. More than 28 lakh users have onboarded the platform till now with about 830 high-quality e-learning courses being made available on the platform, it added. Blended Programs on the iGOT-Karmayogi platform will facilitate equitable access to training methodologies across all levels to meet dynamic training needs of the officials. Blended Programs integrate traditional offline (in person) classroom courses with online learning components. It enables officers and faculty to leverage the flexibility and convenience of online courses while retaining the invaluable benefits of face-to-face classroom interactions, the official statement said.

Curated Programs on iGOT Karmayogi are designed to cater to diverse learning needs of the Ministries/Departments and Training Institutions. The Course Providers will be able to curate relevant content, resources, and assessments from the repository of iGOT with a Programmatic approach to provide a tailored learning journey. 12 domain-specific capacity-building e-learning courses have been developed in a span of two months as part of Annual Capacity Building Plan (ACBP) of the DOPT by Karmayogi Digital Learning Lab (KDLL) of DoPT. KDLL was inaugurated by Dr Jitendra Singh in August 2021 to develop e-learning courses to build the capacity of civil servants. The annual Capacity Building Plan for DoPT was launched on 27th Sept. 2023 by Dr Jitendra Singh. These 12 courses will not only directly address the domain competency requirements of the Civil Servants working in DoPT, but also help the other Government organisations in handling functional matters on a day to day basis in an effective manner, the offficial statement said.

VIKAS (Variable & Immersive Karmayogi Advanced Support) is a new blended learning programme meant for the capacity building of Middle management civil servants in Central Secretariat. VIKAS is a blended programme with iGOT consisting of 33 hours complemented by 30 hours of offline training at ISTM with focuses on development of functional, behavioural and technological competencies required in Central Government. (ANI)

