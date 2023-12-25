Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurates 'Shimla Winter Carnival'

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday inaugurated the first-ever 'Shimla Winter Carnival' at the historic Ridge in Shimla. "The event started with a cultural parade and the participation of 450 women presenting Mahanati, showcasing the talent of self-help groups and Anganwadi workers," as per a press release from the Chief Minister's office.

The Chief Minister said that the Winter Carnival in Shimla is a historic moment for the city, which will last up to January 5th next year and aims to boost tourism activities in the state. He said that the recent monsoon fury had adversely affected Himachal Pradesh's tourism sector, but due to the efforts of his cabinet colleagues and different departments, the state has recovered from this setback. "He said that Himachal Pradesh had witnessed an influx of 30 thousand tourist vehicles in the past couple of days, signalling a promising revival of the tourism industry in the state. He commended public representatives and officers for their contributions in this task and emphasised the role of tourism revenue in the state's economy," the release stated.

The Chief Minister said that the present state government is committed to promoting tourism in the state as it has allocated a substantial Rs 3 thousand crore budget to the tourism sector, a significant increase from the earlier Rs 50 crore. "He expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support received from children, all sections of the society and tourists in the state's recovery from the disaster. He extended his heartfelt thanks to everyone involved in the recovery efforts," as per the release.

He said that the state government has granted permission for all restaurants, dhabas and food shops in the state to remain open 24 hours a day from December 20 to January 5, 2024, to facilitate people visiting the state. "The Chief Minister also inaugurated the exhibition on the Ridge, featuring stalls set up by the District Administration Shimla and various departments. MLA Harish Janartha appreciated the efforts of the state government for organising the Shimla Winter Carnival and its potential to enhance tourism in Himachal Pradesh," the release stated.

Mayor Shimla, Surender Chauhan, welcomed the Chief Minister and said that the carnival represents the government's commitment to 'Vyavstha Parivartan.' "Cultural programmes, including Kullavi Nati and Singtu of Sirmaur district, were also presented on the occasion. The carnival, running upto January 5, offers local dishes, laser shows and various cultural programs, contributing to the celebration of Himachal Pradesh's rich cultural heritage," as per the release.

Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh, Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh, Vice Chairman Himuda Yashwant Chhajta, Himachal Pradesh Forest Development Corporation Vice Chairman Kehar Singh Khachi, Principal Advisor (Media) to the Chief Minister Naresh Chauhan and other dignitaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)

