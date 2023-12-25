Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, Union MoS Annpurna Devi visit Varanasi during Kashi Tamil Sangamam II

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 25 (ANI):Governor of Tamil Nadu RN Ravi and Union Minister of State for Education, Annpurna Devi, visited the Assi Ghat in Varanasi on Monday. They attended 'Subah-e-Banaras' at the Assi Ghat which is an initiative by the Government of Uttar Pradesh Government, started in 2014, with a focus on capturing the essence of Varanasi.

They attended a cultural function organized as a part of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam II on 24 December 2023 evening. Annpurna Devi expressed how she was mesmerized to witness the remarkable integration of Kashi's spiritual culture, music, and yoga at Assi Ghat and participate in the Kashi Tamil Sangamam-2023.

The striking resemblance between the two rich cultures of India, brimming with diversity yet interconnected by emotional bonds of cultural harmony, has left her mesmerized, she added. She also expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his visionary leadership in conceptualizing this event.

The second phase of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam will continue till 30th December 2023. Last year, the first phase of Kashi Tamil Sangamam was organized from 16th November to 16th December 2022. Nearly 1400 (7 Groups of 200 persons each) people are expected to be travelling from different parts of Tamil Nadu, representing varied walks of life.

Five batches comprising students, teachers, professionals, spiritual and farmers and artisans have arrived in Varanasi. During their stay in Kashi, as per their tour itinerary, they will also visit Prayagraj and Ayodhya. (ANI)

