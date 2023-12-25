Multi-storey buildings should not be constructed near prestigious temples in religious cities: Chief Minister Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed not to allow any kind of construction near the religious places exceeding the height of temples in order to maintain the ancient and historical essence of religious cities such as Gorakhpur, Varanasi, and Mathura-Vrindavan. In an important meeting on Monday, the CM reviewed the GIS-based Master Plan-2031 prepared by the concerned development authorities for the planned development of Gorakhpur, Varanasi, and Mathura-Vrindavan and issued necessary guidelines.

"In order to maintain the ancient and historical essence of religious cities such as Gorakhpur, Varanasi, and Mathura-Vrindavan, renowned for their temples and significant structures, structures exceeding the height of these temples/sacred buildings should not be allowed around them. This regulation should be incorporated into the master plan," a press release issued by the CM's office said. It further said that reviewing the master plans of various cities, the Chief Minister emphasized the significance of effective traffic management as a pivotal concern. We need to make concerted efforts for this.

"Give preference to electric buses in the city. Conventional fuel buses should be kept out of the city as much as possible. Determine suitable spaces for multilevel parking," the statement said quoting the CM. "Every major city in the state holds vast potential. In GIS-2023, substantial investment has come in every district. It is imperative to identify designated areas for crucial facilities such as Medicity, Sports City, Education City, Convention Center, etc., within the master plans of Mathura-Vrindavan, Gorakhpur, and Varanasi," the CM said.

The CM further instructed that It is essential to allocate 15-16 per cent of the total area as reserved green space within the master plan of every city. "Wherever there is a green belt, no new colony should be established under any circumstances. Include this instruction in the master plan. With the development of the new colony, all types of basic facilities such as roads, sewer, electricity, and water should be available," he added.

The CM further said that the housing sector has a significant role in making the state's economy worth $1 trillion. He also said that new townships must be developed near Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and industrial areas.

"Uttar Pradesh now hosts major national and international events. Infrastructure development is required to ensure that such opportunities are available to every city in the state. All development authorities should establish international-level convention centres," the CM said. All authorities and local bodies should ensure that illegal settlements/residential colonies are not established anywhere under any circumstances, CM Yogi added.

He further asked the development authority to expand its scope outside the Municipal Corporation. "The current population of the Gorakhpur development area is about 14 lakh and in the coming 10 years, this population is likely to increase to 25 lakh, and by 2047 this population is likely to increase to 50 lakh. Along with Gorakhpur, the entire Purvanchal region can play an important role in achieving the target of $1 trillion economy. To achieve this goal, we need to encourage small and medium-scale technology enterprises," the CM said.

CM Yogi also said that the Gorakhpur city will have to be positioned as a dynamic, inclusive and gateway city for the entire region with ever-changing dimensions of development. (ANI)

