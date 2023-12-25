Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma holds Covid-19 review meeting with health department officials

Left Menu

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma held a review meeting with health department officials on Monday. The meeting comes against the backdrop of several parts of the country reporting an increase in COVID cases.

ANI | Updated: 25-12-2023 23:42 IST | Created: 25-12-2023 23:40 IST
Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma holds review meeting with health department officials (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Earlier in the day, CM Bhajan Lal Sharma made a surprise visit to Sawai Man Singh Hospital (SMS) here to take stock of healthcare services.

Arriving unannounced, he inquired about the well-being of patients and assessed the hygiene and medical arrangements in various wards. While the Chief Minister found good medical arrangements, the Superintendent of SMS was reportedly missing.

The Deputy Superintendent was located only after the CM reached the ward. Meanwhile, CM Bhajan Lal Sharma also paid tribute on the 99th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

"Azar...Amar...Atal! On the birth anniversary of revered Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the former and unprecedented Prime Minister of the country who proudly raised the head of Mother India on the global stage while being at the pinnacle of ideals, policies and behaviour and a guide for all of us, we pay our tribute to him." Bhajan Lal Sharma posted on X. "Taking inspiration from his life dedicated to the continuous service of Mother India and celebrating his birth anniversary as 'Good Governance Day', our double-engine government is fully committed to the upliftment and welfare of the people of Veer Bhoomi, Rajasthan. His selfless devotion to values, principles, duties and public service will always guide us. Was 'Atal', is 'Atal', will remain 'Atal'!" Rajasthan CM added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

