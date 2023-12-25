"Our govt is ensuring that benefits of development reach everyone...": PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the government is following the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas saying that his government is ensuring that the benefits of development reach everyone. PM Modi interacted with the Christian community on the occasion of Christmas at the official residence in the national capital.

The Prime Minister interacted with the Christian community on the occasion of Christmas at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, New Delhi, the official residence of the Prime Minister of India, today. He also addressed the programme marking Christmas celebrations. School children also presented a chair performance. Wishing everyone, especially people of the Christian community.

"Our government is ensuring that the benefits of development reach everyone and no one is left untouched," said the Prime Minister, informing that many people of the Christian faith, especially poor segments, are benefiting from the schemes of the government. The Prime Minister said, "The nation proudly acknowledges the contribution of the Christian Community".

Prime Minister Modi praised the contributions of the Christian community to the freedom movement and highlighted the various intellectual thinkers and leaders. He underlined that Gandhiji himself had said that the Non-Cooperation Movement was conceived under the patronage of Sushil Kumar Rudra, Principal of St. Stephen's College.

He highlighted the crucial role played by the Christian community in giving direction to society and mentioned active participation in social service towards the poor and the deprived. He also noted their contributions in important areas of education and healthcare.

Reiterating India's resolution to be a developed nation by 2047 and the importance of the youth in the journey, the Prime Minister emphasised the need for the physical, mental and emotional fitness of the youth. He requested that the community leaders make people aware of the movements for popularising fitness, millets, nutrition and the campaign against drugs.

The Prime Minister also discussed about Vocal for Local. "When we promote local products, when we become ambassadors of goods made in India, it is a form of service to the country. I would also urge the Christian community to be more vocal about local issues, he said. Prime Minister Modi highlighted the similarity of values between different streams of social life that unite us as he gave the example of the Holy Bible, which emphasises the service of others.

"Service as the supreme religion. In the Holy Bible, truth has been given great importance and it is said that only truth will show us the path to salvation," the Prime Minister said. He also mentioned all the sacred Upanishads, which focus on knowing the ultimate truth to liberate ourselves.

PM Modi emphasised moving forward by focusing on shared values and heritage. "For the modern India of the 21st century, this cooperation, harmony, and spirit of Sabka Prayas will take India to new heights," he added.

The Prime Minister wished that the festive season would unite the nation as one and bring together every citizen. "May this festival strengthen the bond that keeps us united, even in our diversity. May this occasion of Christmas fill all our lives with happiness. May the coming year bring prosperity, happiness, and peace for all of us," the Prime Minister concluded. (ANI)

