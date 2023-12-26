Ujjwala scheme: Udhampur women in J-K thank PM Modi for free LPG connections

The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), under which clean cooking fuel is provided to poor households across the country, is transforming the lives of women in Panchayat Satian of Ramnagar Tehsil in Udhampur who had to cover a lot of distance to collect firewood for cooking throughout their lives. A large number of women lined up in the queue on Monday to get the free gas cylinders under the scheme.

Teja, an 80-year-old woman, said that she is now able to use cooking gas at her age. She added that she used to collect firewood from the nearby jungle to cook food all her life. She thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching the scheme and said that she is now happy as she gets free gas connections and cylinders at her doorstep. Rita Devi, another woman from the same village who had to cover a lot of distance to collect firewood from the forest throughout her life, expressed gratitude to PM Modi.

"We had to cover a lot of distance. It was getting very difficult. Now, we have been provided with the gas connections. We are very grateful to the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi." She added that the gas cylinders reach their doorstep, "which saves a lot of time in cooking.".

Arti Sharma, Chairman of Block Development Council Ghordi Block, said that providing free gas to women under the PMUY is a step towards empowering women and protecting their health. She hailed the Government of India and PM Modi for launching the scheme and bringing benefits to the far-flung and remote corners of the district. She added that earlier, women in these areas suffered from many diseases due to the use of wood, dried cow dung, kerosene, and low-quality coal. But now, they are happy as they get free gas connections and LPG cylinders delivered to their doorsteps.

Sushma Devi, another woman, narrated the harrowing experience of cooking by collecting firewood. "I have a gas connection. Now I do not have to gather firewood. We express our gratitude. It brings a lot of happiness. I want to thank Shri Narendra Modi Ji."

Sachin Sharma, an operator at a gas agency, said they have already provided 250-300 gas connections here under the scheme. "Our priority is to make as many connections as possible. Maximum connections have been provided. There is no household without a gas connection here. But still, we ensure to provide gas connections to our mothers and sisters," Sharma said.

The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) was started in May 2016 to provide clean cooking fuel to poor households across the country. Under PMUY, a deposit-free LPG connection is provided to adult women from poor households.(ANI)

