"Lord Ram must be wondering...": Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal over death of Army personnel in Rajouri

"Rajouri and Poonch-- After Army interrogation 3 civilians dead 5 injured, lying in hospital. Lord Ram must be wondering what's happened to my people! Not the only reason why Lord Ram must be wondering? He is revered but His precepts are lost by those who revere Him !" Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal posted on X.

ANI | Updated: 26-12-2023 10:55 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 10:55 IST
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After the death of four army personnel in Rajouri where two Army vehicles were ambushed by heavily armed terrorists, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal expressed his grief over the incident and said that Lord Ram must be wondering what's happened to my people. "Rajouri and Poonch-- After Army interrogation, 3 civilians dead 5 injured, lying in hospital. Lord Ram must be wondering what's happened to my people! Not the only reason why Lord Ram must be wondering? He is revered but His precepts are lost by those who revere Him !" Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal posted on X.

Earlier the Rajya Sabha MP took a dig at those who had questioned his stand on the construction of the Ram Mandir. The senior lawyer said that those who speak about Lord Ram do not imbibe his character. "This whole issue is a show-off. They (BJP) talk about Ram but their behaviour, their character are nowhere close to Lord Ram's. Truthfulness, tolerance, sacrifice, and respect for others are some of the traits of Lord Ram but they do exactly the opposite and say we are glorifying Ram..."

On being asked if he will attend the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram at Ayodhya on January 22, he said "...'Mere dil mein toh Ram hai, main koi dikhave ke liye kaam nahi karta hoon'..." Meanwhile in Poonch, additional security personnel were deployed in the district on Monday, even as a search operation was ongoing in the forested terrain of Dera ki Gali, where two Army vehicles were ambushed by heavily armed terrorists from across the border last week.

Four army personnel were killed and three others were injured on Thursday in the terror attack in the forest area of Dera ki Gali in the Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier, on Sunday, the four fallen soldiers, Naik Birender Singh, Rifleman Gautam Kumar, Naik Karan Kumar, and Rifleman Chandan Kumar, were accorded a tearful senf-off at a wreath-laying ceremony in Rajouri.

A fierce encounter broke out after terrorists fired at two army vehicles passing through Dera Ki Gali in Rajouri's Poonch region at 3.45 pm on Thursday. "At around 3.45 pm on December 21, two Army vehicles carrying troops to the operational site came under fire by terrorists. The jawans returned fire immediately," an Army official said.

"Our troops are in the process of intensifying the joint operation against terrorists underway in the area since last evening. The operations are taking place in the 48 Rashtriya Rifles area," the official added. (ANI)

