Tamil Nadu: People in Cuddalore pay homage to victims on 19th anniversary of 2004 Tsunami

On the 19th anniversary of the 2004 Tsunami on Tuesday, the fisherfolk and residents in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district paid homage to those who lost lives in the catastrophe. The event began with a moment of silence, allowing everyone to reflect on the magnitude of the tragedy and the lives that were forever changed.

The fisherfolk, dressed in traditional attire, offered prayers. The remembrance day was also observed in Tamil Nadu's Pazlaverkadu beach.

This solemn occasion served as a reminder of the immense tragedy that struck their community and the resilience they have shown in the face of such adversity. The fisherfolk, who were directly affected by the tsunami, shared their stories of survival and loss, recounting the harrowing experiences they went through.

The residents, too, expressed their deep sorrow and empathy for the victims and their families. The event was also attended by regional leaders and some government officials, who expressed their solidarity to the families of the victims.

The flood from the tsunami on December 26, 2004, affected several regions of Tamil Nadu including Singarathoppu Devanambattinam, Dalanguda, Sonanguppam, Sothikuppam, Akkaraikkori and MGR. As many as 610 people lost lives in Tamil Nadu and various fishing villages, including Thithu and Billumedu, were swept away by the tsunami waves.

The 2004 Tsunami was a result of an earthquake that occurred on the island of Sumatra in Indonesia. As per UNESCO's data, the earthquake, the third largest since 1900, caused severe damage and casualties in northern Sumatra, Indonesia, and in the Nicobar Islands, India.

The death toll was recorded as 227,898 dead or missing and presumed dead in 14 countries across the Indian Ocean. The worst hit country was Indonesia with 167,540 listed as dead or missing and presumed dead, and damages of around 4,451.6 million dollars.

The remaining fatalities occurred in Sri Lanka (35,322), India (16,269), Thailand (8,212), Somalia (289), Maldives (108), Malaysia (75), Myanmar (61), Tanzania (13), Bangladesh (2), Seychelles (2), South Africa (2), Yemen (2), and Kenya (1). The total estimated material losses in the Indian Ocean region were 10 billion dollars (over Rs 80,000 crore) and insured losses were 2 billion dollars, as per International Tsunami Information Centre data. (ANI)

