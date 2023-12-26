Left Menu

14 trains delayed due to dense fog in Delhi-NCR

The Northern Railways informed that 14 trains are affected so far in the northern zone due to the dense fog prevailing over the national capital on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 26-12-2023 10:57 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 10:57 IST
14 trains delayed due to dense fog in Delhi-NCR
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Northern Railways informed that 14 trains have been affected so far in the northern zone due to the dense fog prevailing over the national capital on Tuesday. "As on today, 14 trains are affected due to fog or less visibility in the Northern Zone of Indian Railways," a statement of the Chief Public Relations Officer said.

The trains arriving late in Delhi include Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express, Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express, Kanpur-New Delhi Shramshakti, Allahabad-New Delhi Prayagraj, Azamgarh-Delhi Kaifiyat Express, Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar Vikramshilla, Gaya-New Delhi Magadh Express, Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani, Durg-Nizamuddin Samparkkranti, Chennai-New Delhi GT Express, Hyderabad-New Delhi Telangana, Habibgang-New Delhi Bhopal Express, Khajuraho-Kurukshetra Express and Vasco-Nizamuddin Goa Express. According to the Delhi Airport Flight Information Display System data, delays in both arrivals and departures for about 30 flights including international were experienced at the airport earlier in the day due to dense fog.

The airport officials informed that some flights are likely to be diverted due to low visibility. As of now five flights were diverted to Jaipur since 0830hrs -1000hrs due to weather conditions at Delhi airport, the airport sources said.

Also, the airport issued a passenger advisory on second consecutive day. "While landings and take offs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," reads the advisory issued by Delhi airport.

CAT-III Instrument Landing System (ILS) is technically the anti-fog landing system initiated by the airport authorities in Delhi to facilitate landing when the runway visibility is low. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UNHCR thanks India for taking care 142 Rohingyas intercepted in Andaman

UNHCR thanks India for taking care 142 Rohingyas intercepted in Andaman

 India
2
UNHCR calls on coastal authorities to save people in distress around Nicobar Islands

UNHCR calls on coastal authorities to save people in distress around Nicobar...

 Global
3
We really support Uzzy: Cummins backs Khawaja on the dove logo for the Gaza crisis

We really support Uzzy: Cummins backs Khawaja on the dove logo for the Gaza ...

 Australia
4
EIB signs €145M loan to enhance radiation safety of Cernavoda power plant

EIB signs €145M loan to enhance radiation safety of Cernavoda power plant

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023