14 trains delayed due to dense fog in Delhi-NCR

The Northern Railways informed that 14 trains have been affected so far in the northern zone due to the dense fog prevailing over the national capital on Tuesday. "As on today, 14 trains are affected due to fog or less visibility in the Northern Zone of Indian Railways," a statement of the Chief Public Relations Officer said.

The trains arriving late in Delhi include Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express, Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express, Kanpur-New Delhi Shramshakti, Allahabad-New Delhi Prayagraj, Azamgarh-Delhi Kaifiyat Express, Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar Vikramshilla, Gaya-New Delhi Magadh Express, Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani, Durg-Nizamuddin Samparkkranti, Chennai-New Delhi GT Express, Hyderabad-New Delhi Telangana, Habibgang-New Delhi Bhopal Express, Khajuraho-Kurukshetra Express and Vasco-Nizamuddin Goa Express. According to the Delhi Airport Flight Information Display System data, delays in both arrivals and departures for about 30 flights including international were experienced at the airport earlier in the day due to dense fog.

The airport officials informed that some flights are likely to be diverted due to low visibility. As of now five flights were diverted to Jaipur since 0830hrs -1000hrs due to weather conditions at Delhi airport, the airport sources said.

Also, the airport issued a passenger advisory on second consecutive day. "While landings and take offs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," reads the advisory issued by Delhi airport.

CAT-III Instrument Landing System (ILS) is technically the anti-fog landing system initiated by the airport authorities in Delhi to facilitate landing when the runway visibility is low. (ANI)

