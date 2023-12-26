Congress begins exercise of studying prospective candidates for 2024 Lok Sabha in Karnataka

Left Menu

"The background of the Lok Sabha election is being studied to see who is the candidate but who is suitable. A report will be submitted to KPCC after taking the opinion of party leaders and workers. There are six ticket aspirants from Uttara Kannada," said Law Minister and party district in-charge H.K. Patil.

Karnataka Minister H.K. Patil (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Minister of Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Legislation H.K. Patil on Monday said that the background of the Lok Sabha election is being studied to see the suitability of candidates. "The background of the Lok Sabha election is being studied to see who is the candidate but who is suitable. A report will be submitted to KPCC after taking the opinion of party leaders and workers. There are six ticket aspirants from Uttara Kannada," said Law Minister and party district in-charge H.K. Patil.

Speaking at a press conference in Uttara Kannada, on Monday, H. K. Patil said, "KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar will conduct a study and report on the candidates. Shivakumar has given responsibility. I have already held a meeting in Ankola, met many leaders and workers and consulted. Accordingly, now I am holding a meeting in Shirsi as well and gathering information." Karnataka has 28 Lok Sabha seats, in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections the Congress won just one Lok Sabha seat with DK Suresh registering a win from bengaluru Rural, and will be hoping to better its tally this time around specially since it holds power in the state and the Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is from Karnataka.

Highlighting the potential tourism in Uttar Kannada district H. K. Patil said, "Uttara Kannada is a suitable district for tourism. Along with the development, the sea coast of the district should be made beautiful like other states. The Uttara Kannada Tourism Study and Development Committee will be constituted to study what should be developed for tourism to progress and what steps should be taken to attract. Minister Patila said that this committee will be formed in the first week of January, including experts and locals." "We have passed 17 bills in the Belgaum session. It also includes the North Karnataka Development Bill. Now we are reviving the Bombay Trust Act. We have implemented the Karnataka High Court, Civil and Conduct Government Litigation Act," further added the Minister. (ANI)

