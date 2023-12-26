New 4-step farming with Bio-floc technology being adopted to produce quality shrimp: Dr. Abhilaksh Likhi

Secretary, Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Dr Abhilaksh Likhi visited Kalinga Pattinam, Srikakulam District of Andhra Pradesh and interacted with Shrimp farmers in order to understand the grass root level problems faced by the saline water shrimp farmers.

Dr. Abhilaksh Likhi interacted with the shrimp farmers who informed that new technology with 4-step farming with Bio-floc technology is being adopted for producing bigger and quality shrimp. This innovation and advanced culture system established includes completely lined ponds in high bio-secured conditions along with advanced technologies like auto feeder, central drainage/ sludge removal, IoT based water parameters monitoring to manage the high-density intensive farming system for targeting increased productivity from less culture area and high stocking densities.

Srikakulam District is one of the top shrimp producing districts in India, it has been able to consistently maintain the best shrimp quality as the entire culture area has been developed in the elevated area as compared to other areas. The district contributes to a major share in India’s shrimp export to other countries.

Present shrimp culture area in Kalinga Pattinam is more than 1000 acres and is well connected to many feed companies. All the farms are located near Srikakulam Sea coast under high bio secured conditions. Approximately, 40,000 tons of shrimp with average body weight of shrimp is 20 gms is being produced annually from these farms that lead to an approximate annual earning of nearly Rs 10,000 crore. The farms have engaged nearly 600 farmers and approximately 5000 people work directly at these farms for their livelihood.

One of the major farms is OWJANYA AQUATICS located at Tonangi village, Gara Mandal, Srikakulam District of Andhra Pradesh is owned by the progressive farmer Shri Datla Venkata Laxmipathi Raju who operates in cluster farming covering an area of more than 1000 acres involving nearly 600 farmers in and around Srikakulam District.

(With Inputs from PIB)