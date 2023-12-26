"World looking at us in different light, we don't have even a second to waste": PM Modi on 'Veer Bal Diwas'

Headlining an event in the national capital to mark 'Veer Bal Divas', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday noted how fellow Indians were taking pride in the country's heritage saying that the world, today, is viewing the country in a different light. Advancing his vision of a new India, PM Modi said the country now has more confidence and belief in its people as well as their potential, dreams and aspirations.

Addressing the event to mark the martyrdom of the two sons of Sikh Guru Sri Gobind Singh, Prime Minister Modi said, "'Veer Bal Diwas' represents and symbolises a national urge to safeguard and carry forward the idea of Bharatiyata." "This year, America, Britain, Australia, New Zealand, the UAE and Greece have organised programmes related to 'Veer Bal Diwas'," PM Modi added.

"Even as we are taking pride in our national heritage, the world has started looking at us differently. The India of today has more confidence in the confidence, ability, and potential of its people," PM Modi added. "We don't have even a second to waste. The (Sikh) gurus gave us these teachings. Our life's mission should be to restore and safeguard our nation's pride and glory. We need to live for the betterment of the country," PM Modi said.

The martyrdom of Mata Gujri, Guru Gobind Singh Ji and their four Sahibzadas inspires every Indian, he said. After his address at the event, Prime Minister Modi flagged off a youth march to mark 'Veer Baal Diwas'.

The government would also organise participatory programmes all over the country to inform and educate the citizens, especially young children, about the exemplary courage of the Sahibzades (the two young Khalsas who are commemorated on this day). A digital exhibition detailing the life story and sacrifice of the Sahibzades will be displayed in schools and childcare institutions across the country. A film on 'Veer Baal Diwas' will also be screened nationwide.

Various online competitions, including interactive quiz shows, will be organised through the MYBharat and MyGov portals. On the day of the Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, on January 9, 2022, Prime Minister Modi announced that December 26 would be marked every year as 'Veer Bal Diwas', to mark the martyrdom of his sons Sahibzadas Baba Zorawar Singh Ji and Baba Fateh Singh Ji. (ANI)

