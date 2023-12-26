Left Menu

China criticizes sanctions on Russia's Arctic LNG-2 project

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 26-12-2023 13:12 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 13:01 IST
China criticizes sanctions on Russia's Arctic LNG-2 project
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • China

China's involvement in Russia's Arctic LNG-2 liquefied natural gas (LNG) project should not be the target of any third party intervention or restrictions, its foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

Chinese state-owned oil majors CNOOC Ltd and CNPC reportedly suspended their participation in Arctic LNG 2 on Monday, after the Russian controlling shareholder Novatek was reported to have declared force majeure because of U.S. sanctions imposed on Thursday.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UNHCR thanks India for taking care 142 Rohingyas intercepted in Andaman

UNHCR thanks India for taking care 142 Rohingyas intercepted in Andaman

 India
2
UNHCR calls on coastal authorities to save people in distress around Nicobar Islands

UNHCR calls on coastal authorities to save people in distress around Nicobar...

 Global
3
We really support Uzzy: Cummins backs Khawaja on the dove logo for the Gaza crisis

We really support Uzzy: Cummins backs Khawaja on the dove logo for the Gaza ...

 Australia
4
EIB signs €145M loan to enhance radiation safety of Cernavoda power plant

EIB signs €145M loan to enhance radiation safety of Cernavoda power plant

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023