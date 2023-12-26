China criticizes sanctions on Russia's Arctic LNG-2 project
China's involvement in Russia's Arctic LNG-2 liquefied natural gas (LNG) project should not be the target of any third party intervention or restrictions, its foreign ministry said on Tuesday.
Chinese state-owned oil majors CNOOC Ltd and CNPC reportedly suspended their participation in Arctic LNG 2 on Monday, after the Russian controlling shareholder Novatek was reported to have declared force majeure because of U.S. sanctions imposed on Thursday.
