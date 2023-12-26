Japan's Mitsui to pull out employees from Russia's Arctic LNG 2 -Sankei

Japan's Mitsui and Co have decided to pull out their employees from Russia's Arctic LNG 2 liquefied natural gas (LNG) project, the Sankei newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing several sources.

Mitsui's joint venture with Japan's JOGMEC is expected to retain its stakes in the Arctic LNG 2 project, the report said.

