Japan's Mitsui to pull out employees from Russia's Arctic LNG 2 -Sankei
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 26-12-2023 13:10 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 13:10 IST
Japan's Mitsui and Co have decided to pull out their employees from Russia's Arctic LNG 2 liquefied natural gas (LNG) project, the Sankei newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing several sources.
Mitsui's joint venture with Japan's JOGMEC is expected to retain its stakes in the Arctic LNG 2 project, the report said.
