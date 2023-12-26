Revenue collection in Sabarimala crosses Rs 200 crore

The revenue collection at Sabarimala crossed Rs 200 crore on Tuesday as the first leg of the two-month-long annual pilgrimage season is set for culmination with the auspicious Mandala Pooja on December 27.

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), the apex temple body which manages the Lord Ayyappa shrine, today said that the temple has received Rs 204.30 crore as revenue in the last 39 days till December 25.

Addressing a press conference here, TDB president P S Prashanth said the revenue amount would increase after coins offered by pilgrims as ''kanikka'' were counted. Of the total revenue of Rs 204.30 crore, Rs 63.89 crore was offered as ''kanikka'' by devotees and Rs 96.32 crore was garnered through the sale of ''aravana'' (sweet offering), he said.

''Appam'', another sweet offering sold to pilgrims, earned a revenue of Rs 12.38 crore, he added.

While mentioning the heavy rush being witnessed at the hill shrine during the ongoing annual pilgrimage season, the TDB president said as many as 31,43,163 devotees visited and offered prayers at Sabarimala till December 25 during the season.

Stating that the TDB could ensure better facilities for pilgrims despite its limitations, Prashanth said the board has provided free food to 7,25,049 people through its ''Annadana Mandalam'' here till December 25.

After the Mandala Pooja, the shrine would be closed at 11pm on Wednesday and would be reopened on December 30 for the Makaravilakku rituals.

Sabarimala hill shrine would witness the Makaravilakku ritual on January 15, Prashanth added.

