Veer Bal Diwas celebrated across the country, Sikh community thanks PM Modi

Headlining an event in the national capital to mark 'Veer Bal Divas', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday noted how fellow Indians were taking pride in the country's heritage saying that the world, today, is viewing the country in a different light. Advancing his vision of a new India, PM Modi said the country now has more confidence and belief in its people as well as their potential, dreams and aspirations.

Addressing the event to mark the martyrdom of the two sons of Sikh Guru Sri Gobind Singh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "'Veer Bal Diwas' represents and symbolises a national urge to safeguard and carry forward the idea of Bharatiyata."This year, America, Britain, Australia, New Zealand, the UAE and Greece have organised programmes related to 'Veer Bal Diwas'," PM Modi added. Remembering their unmatched valour,Union Home Minister Amit Shah also said the sacrifice will continue to inspire generations to come.

"On Veer Bal Diwas, I bow to Guru Gobind Singh Ji's four Sahibzade and Mata Gujri Ji. With supreme courage they stood against the brutal Mughal rule and chose martyrdom, refusing to convert" the Home Minister said. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid obeisance at Tila Sahib Gurdwara in New Tehri on the occasion of Veer Bal Diwas.

A digital exhibition detailing the life story and sacrifice of the Sahibzades will be displayed in schools and childcare institutions across the country. A film on 'Veer Baal Diwas' will also be screened nationwide. Various online competitions, including interactive quiz shows, will be organised through the MYBharat and MyGov portals. On the day of the Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, on January 9, 2022, Prime Minister Modi announced that December 26 would be marked every year as 'Veer Bal Diwas', to mark the martyrdom of his sons Sahibzadas Baba Zorawar Singh Ji and Baba Fateh Singh Ji.

Sikh community across the World thanked PM Modi for taking "historical" steps to celebrate Veer Bal Diwas. (ANI)

