Uttarakhand: 6 dead, 2 injured after brick wall collapses in Lahboli village

Six workers died after a brick wall collapsed at Lahboli village of Mangalore police station area in Haridwar district on Tuesday, officials said.

ANI | Updated: 26-12-2023 14:47 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 14:47 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
Six workers died after a brick wall collapsed at Lahboli village of Mangalore police station area in Haridwar district on Tuesday, officials said. The accident took place while bricks were being transferred to a furnace in which they were to be hardened in the fire.

Labourers were toiling away at the brick kiln at the time of the accident. After receiving word of the wall collapse, a rescue team reached the spot.

The rescue team, including the DM, SSP and medics, were at the spot at the time of filing this report. "Eight people were buried under the collapsed bricks. Six of them succumbed to their injuries. Two people are currently admitted to the hospital and undergoing treatment. We are at the spot and will take further action," Haridwar District Police Captain Parmendra Dobal said.

The work of removing debris with the help of an earthmover was underway at the time of filing this report Further details are awaited. (ANI)

