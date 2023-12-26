Year of records and many new highs at Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport

During the Cricket World Cup final matches, for three consecutive days, Ahmedabad Airport had the highest passenger movement, with 42,224 passengers travelling on one of those days. On November 20, the record for the highest number of passengers travelling was set; simultaneously, on November 19, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport recorded the highest 359 aircraft movement in one day.

Also, it recorded the highest-ever non-scheduled flight movement record at as high as 99. "These exceptional accomplishments are the result of the ongoing infrastructure updates and constant improvements at SVPI Airport. It is a testament to the dedication and hard work of all the airport staff, including AAI, CISF, Immigration, Customs, airline partners and the SVPI airport team," Adani Group, which operates the airport said in a release on Tuesday.

The operator of the airport also said focusing on infrastructure development, upgrade, and utilisation was a key focus this year. The year started with several introductions in the domestic terminal, like a new security check area, adding 50 per cent more space, increased sitting capacity and additional X-ray machines and metal detectors. To add to technology with security, new e-gates were also introduced in 2023.

Additionally, it said new drop-off and pick-up areas were developed and operationalised for passenger use outside the domestic terminals. Earlier, there were only two lanes and limited options for relatives and friends coming to pick up and drop passengers. They have now gone up to six lanes, larger parking spaces, more sitting areas and multiple refreshment options.

Further, to enhance the seamless passenger experience, domestic-to-domestic transfer and international-to-international transfer facilities were added during this year. The transfer facility ensures reduced processing time in necessary security checks and other protocols. Coming to new routes, it said new airlines added more international destinations for passengers travelling to and from Ahmedabad airport.

New airlines like Fly Bagdad, and Thai Airasia started operations from Ahmedabad airport in one year. Viet Jet connects two destinations in Vietnam with daily flights; Fly Bagdad connects directly to Najaf by operating two times every week. Thai AirAsia connects to Don Nueang three times a week. Additionally, other airlines increased their frequency and routes during this year.

Malaysia Airlines launched direct flights to Kuala Lumpur with weekly four frequencies and a freighter by Turkish airlines also started during the year. Airlines added new sectors connecting Ahmedabad like Pantnagar, Srinagar, Diu, Jaisalmer and Agartala via Kolkata, Durgapur via Delhi, Coimbatore via Hyderabad and Chennai, Visakhapatnam via Hyderabad, Port Blair via Chennai and increased frequency to Nashik, Goa- MOPA, Pune, Kolkata, and Lucknow.

"During the year 2023, Ahmedabad airport was the first connecting point for many international events like G20 meetings and the Cricket World Cup. Continued focus on the upgrading of infrastructure and improved connectivity exhibits the airport's commitment to Gujarat's growth story," the release added. (ANI)

