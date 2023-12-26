Egypt's Al Qahera News TV: explosions heard in skies of Red Sea city of Dahab
Updated: 26-12-2023 16:52 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 16:47 IST
Explosions were heard over the Egyptian Red Sea resort city of Dahab on Tuesday, Egypt's Al Qahera News TV reported.
