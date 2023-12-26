Union Minister Pralhad Joshi releases calendar that depicts PM Modi bowing to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday released a calendar depicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi bowing to Maratha King Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The union minister unveiled the calendar during an event in Hubballi on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the event, Joshi said that the calendar was released by him on the request of the community leaders of the Maratha society. "Community leaders of the Maratha society requested that I should release it so when I saw this calendar I felt happy. It is PM Narendra Modi giving respects and bowing down before the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj," he said.

The union minister further said that he is also an "ardent follower" of Shivaji Maharaj and his philosophy. "I'm an ardent follower of Shivaji Maharaj and his philosophy," he added.

Recently, while addressing the naval officers at the 'Navy Day 2023' celebrations on December 4, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the new epaulettes of the Indian Navy would be having the Shivaji Maharaj's army. "Inspired by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the nation is moving forward, leaving the mentality of dependence behind. I am happy that the epaulettes worn by our Naval officers will now have a sight of the heritage of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. New epaulettes will now have a symbol of Shivaji Maharaj's army. It is my fortune that I had the opportunity to connect the Naval flag with the heritage of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj," said PM Modi.

PM Modi on the same day, unveiled the grand statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Sindhudurg district. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)