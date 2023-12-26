Two farmers die after being electrocuted in Rajasthan's Bhilwara
Two farmers died on Tuesday after touching a dew-covered gate that was in contact with a live wire in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district, police said.
The incident occurred in Shakargarh area in Jahazpur where Ranjeet Singh and Bhairu Lal, aged 45-50 years, touched a gate made of sticks to enter the farm.
There was dew on the gate which was in contact with a live wire.
As soon as they touched the gate, they got electrocuted and died on the spot, police said.
The bodies were taken to the mortuary of a local hospital for autopsy.
