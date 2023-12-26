Dream debut for Motisons Jewellers; stock skyrockets over 88 pc

Left Menu

Shares of Motisons Jewellers Ltd on Tuesday ended with a huge premium of over 88 per cent against the issue price of Rs 55.The stock made its debut at Rs 103.90, up 88.90 per cent from the issue price on the BSE.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2023 17:13 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 17:07 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Shares of Motisons Jewellers Ltd on Tuesday ended with a huge premium of over 88 per cent against the issue price of Rs 55.

The stock made its debut at Rs 103.90, up 88.90 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. During the day, it zoomed 98.34 per cent to Rs 109.09. Shares of the company ended at Rs 101.18, rallying 83.96 per cent.

On the NSE, the stock listed at Rs 109, reflecting a sharp jump of 98.18 per cent. Shares of the firm ended at Rs 103.55, up 88.27 per cent.

The company's market valuation stood at Rs 996.08 crore.

In the equity market, the 30-share BSE benchmark climbed 229.84 points or 0.32 per cent to settle at 71,336.80 points.

The Nifty advanced 91.95 points or 0.43 per cent to 21,441.35 points.

Motisons Jewellers' initial public offer was subscribed a whopping 159.61 times on the last day of share sale on Wednesday.

The Rs 151 crore-initial share sale of the Jaipur-based retail jeweller company had a price range of Rs 52-55 a share.

The public issue was entirely a fresh issue of 2.74 crore equity shares.

