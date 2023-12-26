Two dead after inhaling gas accumulated in storage chamber of fishing boat
The boat had returned to the coast around 2 am, and it is suspected that gas was generated due to rotting fish, said deputy commissioner of police Sanjay Latkar.A worker who climbed down into a storage chamber passed out.
Two persons died and another was in a critical condition after inhaling gas accumulated in a storage chamber of a fishing boat here on Tuesday, police said.
The incident took place at the New Fish Jetty when the workers were removing fish from the boat Anjani Putra around 11 am. The boat had returned to the coast around 2 am, and it is suspected that gas was generated due to rotting fish, said deputy commissioner of police Sanjay Latkar.
A worker who climbed down into a storage chamber passed out. Five others who followed him inside also fell unconscious and all of them were rushed to the government-run J J Hospital, he said. Sriniwas Anand Yadav (35) and boat owner Naga Don Sanjay (27), both hailing from Andhra Pradesh, died during treatment, he said.
Suresh Mekla, also from Andhra Pradesh, was on ventilator while the condition of the other three was stable, the official said.
An accidental death case was registered at Yellow Gate police station and further probe was on, the DCP said.
