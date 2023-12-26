Left Menu

Dalit woman, daughter found dead at home in UP’s Muzaffarnagar

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 26-12-2023 17:41 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 17:26 IST
Dalit woman, daughter found dead at home in UP's Muzaffarnagar
A Dalit woman and her 19-year-old daughter were found dead at their home in Haryakhedi village here on Tuesday, a police official said.

The deceased have been identified as Mithilesh (50) and her daughter Mukesh, they said.

SP (crime) Prashant Kumar said the incident took place when the two women were sleeping in their room, while the remaining family members were sleeping in other rooms of the house.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he said.

