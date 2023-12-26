Muthoot Microfin shares make muted market debut; decline nearly 9 pc

Shares of Muthoot Microfin Ltd, the microfinance subsidiary of Muthoot Pappachan group, made a muted market debut on Tuesday and ended with a discount of nearly 9 per cent from the issue price of Rs 291. The stock made its debut at Rs 278, registering a decline of 4.46 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. During the day, it fell 8.83 per cent to Rs 265.30, before settling at Rs 266.20, lower by 8.52 per cent.

At the NSE, shares of the company listed at Rs 275.30 apiece, a drop of 5.39 per cent. The stock ended at Rs 265.95, a fall of 8.60 per cent. The company's market valuation stood at Rs 4,538.50 crore.

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Muthoot Microfin received 11.52 times subscription on the closing day of bidding on Wednesday.

The Rs 960 crore-IPO had a fresh issue of up to Rs 760 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 200 crore.

The price range for the offer was Rs 277-291 a share.

Muthoot Microfin is promoted by Muthoot Fincorp, the third-largest gold loan player and the flagship firm of Muthoot Pappachan group. The company plans to use proceeds from the fresh issue for augmenting its capital base and meeting future capital requirements.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)