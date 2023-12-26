Madhya Pradesh: Pickpocket caught at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain

A pickpocket was caught at Mahakaleshwar temple located in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district on Tuesday, a police official said. The accused was caught following the complaint of a devotee, who arrived here from Bhopal and reported to the Mahakal temple committee. Acting on the complaint, the CCTV footage was checked according to the location mentioned by the devotee and caught the accused.

"A pickpocket was caught on the premises of Mahakaleshwar temple who stole the wallet of a devotee who arrived from Bhopal here. As soon as we received a complaint about the matter, we checked the CCTV footage of the temple and found the accused stealing. Following which, a search began and caught the accused," said Mulchand Junwal, Assistant Administrator, Mahakal temple committee. After that, the temple administration handed him over to Mahakal police station. Around Rs 18,000 cash and a wallet of the devotees was recovered from the accused, he added.

"Pickpocketer was caught with the help of CCTV footage on the premises of Mahakal temple. We have returned the amount to the person whose money was stolen by the accused and the extra amount left with the accused was deposited in Mahakal police station," said Dilip Bamniya, Sub Inspector, Mahakal police station. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)