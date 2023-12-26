Left Menu

Goa: Navy's MiG-29K aircraft tyre burst at Dabolim airport

14 pm on December 26 at Dabolim airport, Goa, one naval fighter aircraft encountered a tyre burst on the runway," the Indian Navy said in a statement.

  • Country:
  • India

A MiG-29K fighter aircraft suffered a tyre burst on Tuesday at the Indian Naval Air Base INS Hansa while it was taxiing in Goa. No personnel or material received damages in the incident.

"During a routine taxi check at 12:14 pm on December 26 at Dabolim airport, Goa, one naval fighter aircraft encountered a tyre burst on the runway," the Indian Navy said in a statement. The incident led to several civil flights being diverted due to the blockage of the runway.

The Indian Navy said that the runway was made available for operations at 3:30 p.m. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

