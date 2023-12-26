Left Menu

Delhi: Ram Mandir Construction Committee Chairman calls on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan

The interaction aimed to apprise the President of the developments in these significant projects.

ANI | Updated: 26-12-2023 19:14 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 19:14 IST
Delhi: Ram Mandir Construction Committee Chairman calls on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan
Ram Mandir Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Misra and President Droupadi Murmu(@rashtrapatibhvn/Source). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The chairman of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Construction Committee, Nripendra Misra called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday. The meeting likely involved discussions on cultural initiatives and the progress of the construction of the Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

The interaction aimed to apprise the President of the developments in these significant projects. Meanwhile, the chairman of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Construction Committee invited former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and the party's leader in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for the consecration ceremony.

The attendance of senior Congress leaders has not yet been confirmed by the party. The ceremony scheduled for January 22 will witness the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple. It is expected to be attended by hundreds of officials, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The trust has also invited 4,000 saints of all sects for the ceremony.

The trust has decided to enthrone the idol of Lord Ram at the sanctum sanctorum between noon and 12.45 pm on January 22. Lakshmi Kant Dixit, a Vedic priest, is scheduled to perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony on the day. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

