Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel offers prayers at Ahmedabad Gurudwara on Veer Bal Diwas

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel marked Veer Bal Diwas by visiting the Gurudwara in Ahmedabad's Thaltej, where he paid his respects.

ANI | Updated: 26-12-2023 19:43 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 19:43 IST
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel marked Veer Bal Diwas by visiting the Gurudwara in Ahmedabad's Thaltej, where he paid his respects. Welcomed by the Gurudwara Committee, the Chief Minister actively participated in the Nam Smaran ceremony.

The commemoration of Veer Bal Shahid Divas on December 26 honours the courageous children of Guru Gobind Sigh ji, the 10th Guru of Sikhism, who made the ultimate sacrifice for a noble cause. The day is a poignant reminder of their bravery and unwavering commitment to principles. Prominent attendees alongside the chief minister include Minister Rushikesh Patel, Kunvarji Bavaliya, MLAs Amit Thakar, Amit Shah, Harshad Patel, Jitendra Patel; Ahmedabad Mayor Pratibhaben Jain; and Standing Committee Chairman Devang Dani. (ANI)

