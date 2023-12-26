Jitendra Singh accuses previous regimes of not paying attention to artisan community

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday accused previous dispensations of not paying attention to the artisan community and said their products got global recognition only after the Narendra Modi government came to power at the Centre.

Singh said this while addressing artisans and craftspeople at the conclusion of a 10-day training programme under the One District, One Product and the Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana organised by the Uttar Pradesh Design and Research Institute.

''Previous governments never paid attention to the artisan community nor did any work for their uplift. From the time Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government came to power in 2014, countless programmes and schemes have been implemented for artisans,'' said Singh, the Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office. ''This has not only given a boost to the traditional industries but also given global recognition and market to their products,'' he added.

Singh -- who is also the Union Minister of State for Science and Technology -- said Modi's slogans such as ''Vocal for Local'' are creating the structure of a self-reliant India, the result of which will leave a distinct identity on the global map in the years to come.

When the country completes 100 years of independence, the reins of the country and the pace of development will be in the hands of artisans and weavers, he said.

Singh, Uttar Pradesh Design and Research Institute Chairperson Shipra Shukla and Director Pranjal Yadav distributed certificates to about 1,300 beneficiaries.

The minister also released a booklet depicting the institute's journey from 2017.

Shukla said the programme is contributing to the country's progress by realising the prime minister's dream of a self-reliant India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)