BRIEF-Premier League CEO Richard Masters Tells Clubs It Does "Not Have A Mandate" To Sign £881 Mln Funding Agreement With Lower-League Counterparts - Sky News

Reuters | Updated: 26-12-2023 20:14 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 20:14 IST
Dec 26 (Reuters) -

* PREMIER LEAGUE CEO RICHARD MASTERS TELLS CLUBS IT DOES "NOT HAVE A MANDATE" TO SIGN £881M FUNDING AGREEMENT WITH LOWER-LEAGUE COUNTERPARTS - SKY NEWS Source text: http://tinyurl.com/bdzmszzj

