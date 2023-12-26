BRIEF-Premier League CEO Richard Masters Tells Clubs It Does "Not Have A Mandate" To Sign £881 Mln Funding Agreement With Lower-League Counterparts - Sky News
Reuters | Updated: 26-12-2023 20:14 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 20:14 IST
Dec 26 (Reuters) -
* PREMIER LEAGUE CEO RICHARD MASTERS TELLS CLUBS IT DOES "NOT HAVE A MANDATE" TO SIGN £881M FUNDING AGREEMENT WITH LOWER-LEAGUE COUNTERPARTS - SKY NEWS Source text: http://tinyurl.com/bdzmszzj
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement