Uttar Pradesh stands as beacon of progress in women's empowerment

The Uttar Pradesh government under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has spearheaded initiatives that have helped women not only break barriers but also stand as a testament to the transformative power of leadership committed to the empowerment of women. As per a press release, the state is witnessing women emerging as a big force that is playing a significant part in the state's development.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched the fourth phase of Mission Shakti on the auspicious occasion of Shardiya Navratri. The mission is a comprehensive endeavour aimed at ensuring the safety, dignity, and self-reliance of women.

In this phase, a major focus was placed on enhancing the skills of women and linking them with employment opportunities. Moreover, the initiative aimed at raising awareness about healthcare facilities and government schemes, ensuring free consultations, and treatments for various diseases, said the release. In a groundbreaking move, the Chief Minister inaugurated 'Mission Mahila Sarathi' under the Mission Shakti Abhiyan. This initiative sought to connect and empower women in the field of transportation.

A fleet of 51 ordinary buses (BS 6) was flagged off, operated exclusively by women as drivers and conductors. This not only provided employment opportunities but also shattered stereotypes by showcasing the capabilities of women in non-traditional roles. Recognizing the need for a dedicated channel of communication for women's issues, the Yogi government appointed Shakti Didi.

As per the release, Shakti Didi serves as a bridge to create an understanding of problems related to women and children. Importantly, they provide crucial information about major laws, government schemes, and helpline numbers, empowering women to prevent crimes and seek assistance when needed. Under the Kanya Sumangala Yojana, a package of Rs 15,000 is provided from the birth of a daughter till her education. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a significant increase in this amount to Rs 25,000 from the upcoming fiscal year.

This visionary move ensures not only free education but also provides financial assistance for other expenses related to the well-being of daughters in the state, it said. In October, the Yogi government organized 'Haq ki baat, Jila Adhikari ke saath,' an event where District Magistrates communicated with women who have been victims of violence. This direct engagement showcased the government's commitment to addressing issues at the grassroots level.

Additionally, Shakti Workshops were conducted to orient local and internal complaint committees, aligning with the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act 2013. In a significant move towards gender equality, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed all police superintendents/commissioners to appoint a woman police officer in charge of an additional police station alongside the existing women police station in-charges.

This step not only acknowledges the capabilities of women in law enforcement but also ensures a more empathetic and comprehensive approach to addressing women's concerns. Additionally, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath handed over appointment letters to 7,182 ANM health workers, a significant step towards bolstering healthcare and women's representation in the workforce.

As part of the initiative to transform Uttar Pradesh into a $1 trillion economy, Chief Minister Yogi has actively involved women in driving investment in the state. The state government has appointed 102 Udyami Mitras and impressively, more than 20 per cent of them are women. These Udyami Mitras bear the crucial responsibility of aiding investors who have entered into MoUs with the government during the Global Investors Summit 2023.

Their roles include visiting project sites, sharing acquired information, resolving complaints, and addressing operational challenges to accelerate the implementation of investment plans. This inclusive approach not only fosters economic growth but also promotes women's empowerment in the state's development landscape. (ANI)

