Conservation authority takes steps to deter poaching of migratory birds at J-K's Wullar Lake

The Wular Conservation Management Authority (WUCUMA) has adopted a multipronged approach to deter poaching of migratory birds in Wullar Lake in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipore district, says its Coordinator. "There is a threat of poaching for winter migratory birds so we have adopted a multipronged approach," Mudasir Mehmood, Coordinator, Wular Conservation Management Authority, told ANI.

In order to detect poaching of the migratory birds, WUCUMA has recently installed CCTV surveillance at various locations along the lake banks in the district. "Our first layer is the anti-poaching squad and we have added a technological layer to it wherein we have installed CCTV on multiple towers so that we can navigate if some illegal movement takes place," Mehmood added.

A local resident told ANI that the anti-poaching measures taken by the WUCUMA would reduce poaching incidents. "To safeguard migratory birds since it's the season of migratory birds, an effective step was taken that will lead to a decrease in poaching incidents. Last year, a lot of poaching incidents were recorded so now they would be monitored through CCTVs," said Mudasir Ahmad, a local resident.

"We are seeing a prominent impact of our restoration efforts. Multiple birds are coming in. Last year, 4-5 new species of birds came here. This year, we hope to break last year's record," he said.Mehmood said that the newly established watch towers have also thrown open the opportunity for the general public to engage in birdwatching without disturbing the birds."Moreover, the advantage of having watch towers is that the general public gets an opportunity to engage in bird-watching from a safe location without disturbing the birds," the coordinator said. Lauding the work done by WUCUMA in recent years, Advocate Mudasir Ahmad, a local resident, said that through CCTV surveillance, poaching incidents are expected to come down.

"WUCUMA has been doing commendable work for the last 3-4 years. To safeguard migratory birds during the season when birds from Siberia and various countries fly in, WUCUMA has taken up a new initiative: CCTV surveillance, through which poaching incidents will come down," Mudasir Ahmad said. (ANI)

