Assam: Fire breaks out in empty coach at Guwahati Railway Station

"A fire broke out in an empty coach that was stationed in the maintenance yard at Guwahati railway station. During the welding activities, the fire caught the empty coach," the CPRO official said.

ANI | Updated: 26-12-2023 20:38 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 20:38 IST
Assam: Fire breaks out in empty coach at Guwahati Railway Station
Fire breaks out in empty coach at Guwahati Railway Station (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out in an empty coach stationed in the maintenance shed at Guwahati railway station on Tuesday. Sabyasachi De, Chief Public Relations Officer of Northeast Frontier Railway, told ANI that there was no report of any casualties in the fire incident.

"A fire broke out in an empty coach that was stationed in the maintenance yard at Guwahati railway station. During the welding activities, the fire caught the empty coach," the CPRO official said. Later, firefighters managed to douse the flames, according to the official.

Earlier in the day, a fire broke out in an empty luggage-cum-guar van coach stationed in the Nanded maintenance yard in Maharashtra, said authorities. The fire was completely brought under control within 30 minutes of the incident, said the Chief Public Relations Officer of South Central Railways.

There was no damage to any other coaches, the CPRO added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

