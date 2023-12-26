Assam Police initiates inquiry into suicide case of man interrogated for Jorhat blast

Assam Director General of Police, GP Singh, on Tuesday ordered an inquiry into the death of a man who was recently questioned in connection with the grenade blast in the state's Jorhat district. Assam DGP GP Singh, in a post on X, said that the Assam police have ordered an inquiry into the suicidal death of a youth of Jorhat district a day after questioning him relating to the recent grenade blast at Jorhat.

The Assam DGP said that the IGP Eastern Range will conduct probe into the incident, including the procedural part, analysing the CCTV footage of police station, contents of report of medical examination at the time of release after questioning, etc. "Reference suicidal death of Dipankar Gogoi@Tiseng of Titabor Jorhat a day after questioning relating to the recent grenade blast at Jorhat - An enquiry has been ordered by @assampolice Hq to be conducted by IGP Eastern Range into the incident, including the procedural part, analysing the CCTV footage of police station, contents of the report of the medical examination at the time of release after questioning, etc," Singh said.

He further said that the state police remain committed to following procedures as laid down in law while taking action against criminal and terrorist activities. Gogoi, hailing from Birinasayek Garikuri village of Titabor in Jorhat district, committed suicide nearby his house on Tuesday.

Later, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital for a post-mortem. Gogoi was picked up by the police after a blast took place near an Army camp in Jorhat on December 14. However, no casualties were reported in the incident. (ANI)

