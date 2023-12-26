Left Menu

Haryana: Fed up with sexual harassment, girl dies by suicide in Jind

A girl hanged herself at home after she was allegedly sexually harassed by a person at Safidon town in Jind district.

ANI | Updated: 26-12-2023 20:42 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 20:42 IST
Haryana: Fed up with sexual harassment, girl dies by suicide in Jind
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A girl hanged herself at home after she was allegedly sexually harassed by a person at Safidon town in Jind district. Jind, which recently came to light for the alleged sexual harassment of 142 minor girls by a school principal who has been in jail since November 7, witnessed the suicide of a college-going girl due to alleged sexual harassment and stalking.

The accused in the incident has been identified as Manish, a native of Jind district. In this regard, the deceased's uncle lodged a police complaint with Safidon police alleging that a person from the same village used to harass her while going to college.

The uncle, in his complaint stated that the girl used to study in her second year of graduation at a college located in a nearby village. According to the complaint, the accused stalked her and harassed her in that way for the past six months and she explained the incident before her mother and subsequently hanged herself at home.

"When I reached the spot, she didn't open the door. Eventually, we broke the door and entered the room but found her hanging from the ceiling fan. Doctors declared her dead," he alleged. Her mother alleged that she was upset with sexual harassment and made an effort to make the accused understand not to disturb her.

"She was harassed repeatedly," the deceased mother said. According to the mother, the accused used to pass comments and use abusive language.

"She once said that she had become upset with his behaviour. She was allowed to go in her room thinking that she would take some rest but hanged herself," the deceased's mother alleged. After getting a formal complaint, Safidon police booked the accused under section 306 (abetment of suicide) and launched a probe. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

 India
2
MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic: Dr Mandaviya

MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic...

 India
3
Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Robert Saleh, GM Joe Douglas to return in 2024: Chief RB Isiah Pacheco exits with concussion and more

Sports News Roundup: Robert Saleh, GM Joe Douglas to return in 2024: Chief R...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023