Union minister Munda pays tributes to Guru Gobind Singh, sons on Veer Bal Diwas
PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 26-12-2023 21:03 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 21:01 IST
- Country:
- India
Union minister Arjun Munda on Tuesday paid tributes to Sikh guru Gobind Singh and his sons on 'Veer Bal Diwas' here.
December 26 is observed as 'Veer Bal Diwas' to mark the martyrdom of the Sikh guru's sons, Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh, who laid down their lives while defending their faith.
The Union minister of tribal affairs, agriculture and farmers welfare said the sacrifices made by Guru Gobind Singh's sons for the protection of the country and religion at such a tender age can never be forgotten.
