Army officer passes away after being in coma for 8 years, was shot while saving his 3 men in encounter

Lt Col Karanbir Singh Natt, who had been in a coma for the last eight years, passed away on Saturday in a Military Hospital in Punjab's Jalandhar. Lt Col Natt, a Sena Medal recipient, had sustained injuries in an operation against terrorists in Jammu Kashmir's Kupwara in 2015. In the aftermath of the incident, Natt went into a coma.

During the encounter, he saved three of his men while eliminating the terrorists in the operations. "Western Command expresses deepest condolences on the demise of Lt Col KBS Natt, SM after a long fight over 8 years in MH Jalandhar on 24 Dec 2023. He had sustained gunshot wounds during Operations in J-K in 2015. We salute his sacrifice and indomitable spirit," the Indian Army's Western Command posted on X.

Natt is survived by his wife, two daughters and father, who is an army veteran himself. Lt Col KBS Natt joined 19 GUARDS in 1998 as a short service officer and served for 14 years.

The Officer was injured during his second stint with 160 Infantry Battalion TA (JAKRIF) in Kupwara in Nov 2015. (ANI)

