UP: Tiger resting atop wall in UP's Pilibhit draws massive crowd; rescued by forest officials

In a rare sight, a tiger resting atop a wall in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit drew a massive crowd. Yawning and basking in the winter Sun, the big cat was unfazed by the presence of people before being rescued by forest officials on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 26-12-2023 21:42 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 21:38 IST
Tiger draws massive crowd in Pilibhit village (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The animal, reported to be injured, climbed onto a wall as panic ensued in the Athkona village, located nearly 20km from Pilibhit Tiger Reserve forest. As news of the tigress spread, people from nearby areas also reached there to see the animal.

After being informed about the incident, forest department officials reached the village and placed a net around the wall to capture the animal. After hours of effort, the tiger was successfully rescued by forest department officials.

A video that has been making the rounds on social media shows locals gathered only a few metres away from the tigress. While many climbed the roofs of houses to catch a glimpse of the big cat, others could be seen standing behind the protective net. (ANI)

