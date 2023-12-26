Yogi Adityanath announces 3-year age relaxation for UP Police recruitment

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday announced a three-year age relaxation for candidates applying for the recruitment of police constables. Youths and public representatives of the state were demanding age relaxation for the recruitment of 60,244 police constables, citing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the career prospects of youngsters in the state.

The state government had on December 23 notified the recruitment of 60,244 police constables. The application process would begin on December 27 and continue until January 16. The minimum age for candidates is 18 years and the maximum is 22 years, according to the notification.

Of the 60,244 vacancies in the police service, 24,102 are unreserved, 6,024 are for economically weaker sections, 16,262 are for the other backward classes, 12,650 are for scheduled castes, and 1,204 are for scheduled tribes, according to the official notification. (ANI)

