PMLA case: ED files chargesheet against UAE-based NRI; Robert Vadra also named

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has filed a Supplementary Prosecution Complaint against Cheruvathur Chakutty Thampi, a UAE-based NRI and Sumit Chadha, a UK national, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) before the Special Court (PMLA), Rouse Avenue, New Delhi. As per an official release, the supplementary prosecution complaint was filed against Cheruvathur Chakutty Thampi on November 21, 2023. The Special Court took cognizance of the same on December 22, 2023.

ED initiated an investigation based on searches as well as a prosecution complaint filed by the Income Tax Department under Section 51 of the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015. ED investigation revealed that Sanjay Bhandari held various undisclosed foreign income and assets including the properties at no 12 Bryanston Square, London and 6 Grosvenor Hill Court, London. These assets are proceeds of crime as per the provisions of PMLA 2002.

CC Thampi and Sumit Chadha are involved in the concealment and use of these proceeds of crime. Earlier, a prosecution complaint was filed on June 1, 2020, against Sanjay Bhandari and his three offshore entities, Sanjeev Kapoor and Anirudh Wadhwa.

After the issue of the process, the Ld. Special Court declared Sanjay Bhandari a proclaimed person. The Competent Authority in the UK also ordered the extradition of Sanjay Bhandari and he filed an appeal challenging the extradition order before the High Court of the UK. In the matter, properties worth Rs 26.55 crore belonging to Sanjay Bhandari held in India were attached.

An ED investigation further revealed that CC Thampi is a close associate of businessman and husband to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, Robert Vadra. As per the release, Robert Vadra not only renovated the aforesaid property at 12 Bryanston Square, London, through Sumit Chadha but also stayed in the same. This is the first time that the federal agency has named Vadra in this case.

Further, Robert Vadra as well as CC Thampi purchased a huge chunk of land in Faridabad and had financial transactions with each other. Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

