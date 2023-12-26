Left Menu

"Letter addressed to Israeli ambassador found near embassy," say Delhi Police sources after receiving 'blast' call

A letter addressed to the Israeli ambassador has been found near the Israel Embassy in the national capital after a blast call was received, Delhi Police sources said on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 26-12-2023 22:14 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 22:14 IST
Police officials on spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A letter addressed to the Israeli ambassador has been found near the Israel Embassy in the national capital after a blast call was received, Delhi Police sources said on Tuesday. However, police are currently examining the letter and are yet to reveal details.

Earlier, Delhi Police on Tuesday received a call that a blast had been carried out near the Israel Embassy in the Chanakyapuri area this evening, but officials said that nothing as such was found at the spot of the incident. The call was received by the Delhi Fire Services at around 6 pm."So far nothing has been found at the location," Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Services said.

Delhi Police Crime Unit team and forensics team are present on the spot. Also, Forensic Science Laboratory sources said that till now nothing has been found on the spot.

"The search is ongoing. The sound of a blast was heard by a security guard standing there," FSL sources said. A security guard standing near the embassy said," I heard a loud noise at around 5 pm. The noise was similar to a tyre burst. I also saw smoke going up near a tree."

In this regard, sources in the special cell have said that no such blast occurred here. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

