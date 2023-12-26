Piyush Goyal pays obeisance at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib on 'Veer Bal Diwas'

Union Minister Piyush Goyal paid obeisance at the Gurdwara Shri Bangla Sahib on the occasion of 'Veer Bal Diwas' and commemorated the great vigour of the "Chaar Sahibzaade", four sons of Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th guru of the Sikhs. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Minister Goyal said, "It is my good fortune that I got to visit the Gurudwara on the occasion of Veer Bal Diwas, I paid obeisance at the Shri Bangla Sahib Gurudwara and also had the delicious langar."

"These (the four Sahibzade) are those children who sacrificed their lives for their religion and country with great pride. By sacrificing their lives, the heroes maintained the integrity, security and unity of the country," he said. Paying his respect to the "Chaar Sahibzaade," Goyal said, "The four Sahibzade sacrificed their lives for the nation. I bow before them."

Earlier in the day, headlining an event in the national capital to mark 'Veer Bal Divas', Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted how fellow Indians were taking pride in the country's heritage, saying that the world today is viewing the country in a different light. Addressing the event to mark the martyrdom of the two sons of Sikh Guru Sri Gobind Singh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "'Veer Bal Diwas' represents and symbolises a national urge to safeguard and carry forward the idea of Bharatiya.

Remembering the unmatched valour of the four Sahibzade, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also said the sacrifice will continue to inspire generations to come. The martyrdom of the four "Sahibzaade" (sons) is an important and integral part of Sikh history and the occasion of their martyrdom is remembered and commemorated both with great vigour and very acute sadness by the Sikh community every year in December, also known to be the month of "Poh."

Chaar Sahibzaade, ('Chaar' means four and 'Sahibzaade' refers to the sons or scions, young men of genteel birth) is a term endearingly used for the four sons of Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th guru of the Sikhs. On the day of the Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, on January 9, 2022, Prime Minister Modi announced that December 26 would be marked every year as 'Veer Bal Diwas', to mark the martyrdom of his sons or Sahibzadas. (ANI)

