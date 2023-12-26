Himachal govt focusing on developing best facilities for tourists: CM Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday said that the state government was providing ease of stay, a safe environment for travel and other state-of-the-art facilities to attract more tourists to the state. He said that infrastructure is being developed as per the modern-day requirements for the convenience of the visitors, ensuring them a pleasant experience during their stay.

He added that that there were about 9,000 hotels in Himachal and considering the influx of tourists, the operation of homestays is also being regulated. The state is full of natural beauty with around 70 per cent forest area, hence Himachal is also called the lungs of North India, said the Chief Minister, adding that the tourism-related infrastructure would be developed in a way that further establishes this image worldwide. This was stated by CM Sukhu at a media institute event in Shimla. The Chief Minister said that the snow-covered area in Himachal looks equally beautiful and attractive as Switzerland.

"Considering the immense potential for tourism in our state, during the recently concluded Dubai visit I invited investors to spend on tourism and other lucrative sectors of the state," he said. He said that the process of land acquisition for the expansion of Kangra Airport would be completed by March and every district headquarters would be connected with heliport facility.

He said that despite the disaster and financial constraints, the government, with the support of the people of the state and other stakeholders, has succeeded in bringing tourism back on track in Himachal. "Record numbers of tourists have reached all across the state, taking the number of tourist footfall over 1.5 crore this year," said the Chief Minister.

The government was also promoting self-employment opportunities and start-up culture in the state apart from providing job opportunities in various government departments. CM Sukhu said that living up to the promises made by the Congress Party during the campaign for assembly elections in the state, the state government has initiated the first phase of the 680-crore Rajiv Gandhi Self-Employment Start-up Scheme for the youth.

Soon the second and third phases of this scheme would also be started, aimed at providing more self-employment opportunities, he said. Under the first phase of the scheme, the state government is also providing a 50 per cent subsidy to the youth for the purchase of e-taxi and they will also be ensured fixed income.

The state government is also providing financial assistance for setting up solar energy projects and will purchase electricity from them for 25 years, promising fixed income. He assured that a scheme will be introduced in the upcoming budget for the economic prosperity of farmers. This will provide a fixed income based on natural farming.

CM Sukhu said that the state government was strong-willed and its intentions were righteous, therefore "we will be successful in bringing the economy back on track by the year 2026 and make Himachal Pradesh the most prosperous state in the country by the year 2032". Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh, Chief Minister's Principal Advisor (Media) Naresh Chauhan and other dignitaries were present at the occasion. (ANI)

